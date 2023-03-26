The Maitland Pickers have finished over the top of the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs to run out 44-10 winners in the opening round of the Newcastle Rugby League competition.
A big crowd gathered at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Sunday afternoon as premiers the Pickers took on a new look Bulldogs side containing five debutants.
Players and spectators from both clubs observed a moments silence as a mark of respect after the passing of Kurri Kurri junior John Sattler last week aged 80.
The Bulldogs put themselves under pressure soon after the kick off following an error in the first set of six.
With the Pickers camped on their line, a quick right side shift saw winger Will Newenhuise cross in the corner.
It was looking ominous soon after as Pickers prop Jayden Butterfield broke through into the backfield following the resulting kick off.
Winger Jye Bieman-King then crossed in the 11th minute for the Pickers to race out to a 10-0 lead.
Momentum shifted when the Pickers failed to find touch from a penalty, creating the first opportunity for the Bulldogs to attack.
A well weighted grubber kick by Bulldogs five-eighth Josh Griffiths was fumbled by Pickers fullback Bailey Taylor and Kurri backrower Kye Howarth was on hand to open the scoring for the home side.
The Bulldogs half was at it again in the 24th minute when he perfectly weighted a kick to hold in the mud with centre Jesse Wighton winning the race to plant the ball just inside the dead ball line.
Six-again penalties from the Bulldogs provided the Pickers field position and Maitland took advantage before half-time with five-eighth Chad O'Donnell reeling in a Brock Lamb kick near the posts to lead 16-10 at the break.
Despite repeated strong defensive efforts early in the second half, the Bulldogs could not hold out Maitland winger Jae Bieman who crossed for two quick tries to complete his hat-trick.
Maitland gained ascendency through the middle of the field, led by powerhouse prop Jayden Butterfield with the Bulldogs struggling to control the speed of the ruck.
Maitland crossed for three more tries in the later stages taking advantage of a fatigued Bulldogs defensive line.
Maitland welcome Lakes United at home this week while the Bulldogs will host the Wyong Roos back at Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
Cessnock ran out 52-12 winners against a 12-man South Newcastle after Frank-Paul Nuuausala was sent off early in the match.
