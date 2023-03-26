The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Pickers beat Kurri Kurri Bulldogs 44-10 to begin premiership defence

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated March 26 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 6:00pm
Maitland wing Jye Bieman-King scores the first try of his hat-trick in front of the Kurri Kurri Old Boys on Sunday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The Maitland Pickers have finished over the top of the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs to run out 44-10 winners in the opening round of the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

