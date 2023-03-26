The Maitland Mercury
Analysis

Labor's Jenny Aitchison increases her margin after 5.8 per cent swing

Updated March 27 2023 - 8:18am, first published 7:22am
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison casts her vote in Saturday's NSW election. Picture supplied.

Maitland has returned Labor MP Jenny Aitchison with an increased margin as the party was swept to power on what has been dubbed a red wave led by leader Chris Minns.

Local News

