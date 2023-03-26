Labor's Jenny Aitchison increases her margin after 5.8 per cent swing

Maitland has returned Labor MP Jenny Aitchison with an increased margin as the party was swept to power on what has been dubbed a red wave led by leader Chris Minns.
Premier elect Chris Minns said during the campaign that his Hunter MPs had "sharp elbows" when it came to advocating for their electorates.
The pressure will be on the seven Hunter Labor members, who could make 20 per cent of Mr Minns' cabinet, to deliver on that promise after Saturday's triumph at the polls.
Ms Aitchison was shadow minister for regional transport and roads in opposition, Port Stephens MP Kate Washington held the family and community services portfolio, Member for Charlestown Jodie Harrison was shadow minister for women, Member for Swansea Yasmin Catley held the customer service portfolio, Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp was shadow minister for skills, TAFE and tertiary education.
Ms Aitchison said the 5.8-point swing in her favour, based on the count so far, was "incredible".
"I just did not expect the swing to me that we got," the Maitland MP said.
She said health and schools were a priority for Labor, which has promised more nurses, midwives and paramedics, vowed to convert 10,000 casual teachers to permanent and committed to scrapping the public sector wage cap.
"We really need so much more investment in education. We need our teachers to be better supported. We need our students to be better supported," she said.
Cessnock MP Clayton Barr said Labor's first focus should be on fixing basic services.
"We've got a hospital and health crisis to fix," he said.
"We've got a housing and homelessness crisis to fix. We've got a crisis in education that needs to be fixed.
"They are just basic services.
"I know that people want to potentially get onto, 'What's the list of infrastructure projects and which ribbons are you going to potentially cut?'
"Let's fix the basic services that people need and the infrastructure projects will come.
"I've got a few ideas in mind, but I'm sure every electorate across the state has as well."
The vote delivered some woeful results for the Liberals and Nationals in the Hunter after another a lacklustre campaign which focused mostly on the marginal electorate of Upper Hunter.
The Nationals' disendorsed Cessnock candidate, Ash Barnham, was polling fourth in the primary count on just 11 per cent of the vote, behind One Nation's Quintin King on 14.7 per cent and Legalise Cannabis' Andrew Fenwick on 13.5 per cent.
The Liberals' Michael Cooper won less than 20 per cent of the vote in Maitland, a seat the conservatives held eight years ago
Leading lobby groups such as Business Hunter and Committee for the Hunter have railed against the Coalition government for withholding key infrastructure investment in the region.
Labor promised during the campaign to build a new high school at Medowie by 2027 and committed to another high school at the Huntlee housing estate near Branxton.
It also pledged $21 million for sand renourishment at Stockton, vowed to form a Hunter clean energy transition authority, promised dredging for Swansea channel and committed to re-establishing a Hunter ministry.
Mr Minns also said a Labor government would establish one of three new manufacturing centres of excellence at a Hunter TAFE campus.
Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes said on Saturday night that he hoped some of the Hunter MPs gained ministries and cabinet positions under Mr Minns.
"I also welcome back the prospect of a Minister for the Hunter and the focus that role can bring given the diverse needs and ambition of the region," he said.
"We have lots of work to do and the next four years are going to be a critical time for the region and the state.
"The asks from the region are very clear, and we look forward to working with the new government and collaborate to achieve our respective objectives."
