Anzac Day 2023: Huge crowds gather at dawn to remember the fallen

Thousands of people gathered at Maitland and East Maitland at dawn on Tuesday, April 25 to pay their respects to the Australians who have served and died in war.
As the sun rose into a beautiful pink sky, there was a strong sense of community spirit and respect amongst the community members who gathered.
Both the East Maitland and Maitland dawn services began at 5.30am.
At Maitland, marchers formed up outside the gates of Maitland Park at 5.25am before marching towards the cenotaph.
The service, which featured a catafalque party from RAAF Base Williamtown, was followed by a breakfast by East Maitland Lions Club.
In East Maitland, marchers formed up at the corner of High Street and Newcastle Road at 5am before marching towards the East Maitland War Memorial.
The street was heavily lined with community members paying their respects.
This Anzac Day marks 100 years since both the Maitland and East Maitland war memorials were first dedicated.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
