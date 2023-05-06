Most spoke only Gaelic and feared their community would be destroyed if they were scattered: they wished to "enjoy the advantages of attending the ministrations of the public ordinances of religion according to the forms and the language of their forefathers". Some, nevertheless, agreed to go to various locations in NSW. Roughly 100 stayed firm to their original demand and were accepted by Andrew Lang. These people had mostly been farm workers. At Dunmore they became tenant farmers and were given 15-20 acres per family rent-free for four years with rations provided by the government for the first year. They built wattle-and-daub houses out of wooden slabs with bark roofs, and cleared the brush, removed stumps, ploughed the soil and planted crops.