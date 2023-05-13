One sentence, of more than 100 words, illustrates the style of the time: "We shall come to the discussion of any political question, whether of a general or local character, in a fair and candid spirit; and our columns will ever be open to the communications of all parties, so long as that temper and candour which we shall ourselves endeavour to exercise are preserved by them, as it is by no means our intention to gratify the predilections, feelings or prejudices of one portion of the community at the expense of another, but rather to combine the energies and talents of all for one common object - the advancement of the permanent interests of the district and the colony."