Greta Branxton face Denman in top two showdown after smashing Aberdeen 42-0

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:36pm
The top of the table Greta Branxton Colts take on second place Denman at Denman Oval on Saturday. Picture by Daniel Johnson
The top of the table Greta Branxton Colts take on second place Denman at Denman Oval on Saturday. Picture by Daniel Johnson

It's a crunch round in the Group 21 competition with top four clashes between Greta Branxton Colts and Denman and Singleton and Scone.

