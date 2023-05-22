It's a crunch round in the Group 21 competition with top four clashes between Greta Branxton Colts and Denman and Singleton and Scone.
The Colts smashed Aberdeen Tigers 42-0 at Jefferson Park on Saturday to retain top spot with just one loss from six games and face second placed Denman at Denman this Sunday.
In a one-sided affair, Josh Cagney and Dylon Edwards both scored doubles as Greta Branxton ran in eight tries against Aberdeen. Nic Lawrence, Jesse Cronin, Tyler Carter and Jackson Cassidy also crossed for four-pointers. Patrick Andrews kicked five from eight conversion attempts.
Denman were pushed all the way for a narrow 18-16 win against Singleton Greyhounds on Sunday.
Penikolo Latu scored a double and James Olds kicked three goals to go with his try. His kicking proved the difference at Singleton also ran in three tries..
Singleton will be looking to bounce back against Scone Thoroughbreds at their home ground Pirtek Park on Saturday.
The Thoroughbreds were tested but finally ran out 44-30 winners against Muswellbrook at Olympic Park on Sunday and the Greta Branxton Colts shut out Aberdeen with a 42-0 win at Jefferson Park on Saturday.
The results leaves Singleton in fourth place on six points, four points behind the top of the table Colts with Denman second on nine points and Scone on eight from three wins and two draws.
After narrow losses to top-two teams Denman and Greta Branxton (30-22) in the past two rounds, the Greyhounds will be anxious to collect the scalp of a team above them on the ladder.
While a win for Scone could see them rise to second on the ladder if Greta Branxton beat Denman.
In Reserve Grade, the Colts dropped a spot after a 16-10 loss to Aberdeen who replaced them in third place behind Scone and Singleton who share top spot.
Lachlan Maher and Michael Regan both scored tries for the Colts and Casey Parsons made one of two conversions in a three tries to two loss.
ABERDEEN 16 defeated GRETA BRANXTON 10
SINGLETON 30 defeated DENMAN 6
MERRIWA 30 defeated SCONE 20.
MUSWELLBROOK bye
LADDER: 1. Scone 8; 2. Singleton 8; 3. Aberdeen 6; 4. Greta-Branxton 6; 5. Merriwa 4; 6. Denman 0; 7. Muswellbrook 0
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
