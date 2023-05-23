The Maitland Saints have maintained their spot in the Hunter Central Coast AFL with a hard-fought four-point win against Singleton Roosters at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday.
The Saints can create a gap on the chasing pack in the Black Diamond Cup with an away victory against fifth-placed Terrigal Avoca Panthers on Saturday.
However, there are no easy games in what is shaping as one of the closest seasons in years.
In a tight game all day, Maitland prevailed 7.9-51 to Singleton 7.5-47 after the scores were even at quarter-time, and the Roosters led by five points at the main break.
The third term proved decisive with the Saints defence holding Singleton to just two points to take a one-point lead into the final term.
Maitland shared the goals around with Matthew Ireland kicking two and singles to Zack Stewart, William McPhee, Rywin Nock, Riley Hawes and Sam Jordan.
The Saints were best served by Nock, Isaak Berthold, Jordan, Hugh Mattheson, McPhee and Abrahm Russell.
Maitland Saints cemented second on the Black Diamond Plate Women's ladder with a 68-point smashing of Gosford.
After being on the receiving end of similar big margins last season, the Saints have taken huge steps this season and have four wins and a draw from their six games to sit only behind Cardiff Hawks.
Maitland led by four goals to Lillee Packham and three to Skyla Dunn scored 10.14-74 to Gosford's 1.0-6 holding them scoreless in the first, third and fourth quarters.
The pleasing thing for coach Sacha Gratton was that they continued to maintain pressure and kept attacking until the final siren.
The Saints captain Brooke Flannery and vice captain Sophie Forge were among the Saints best along with Sophie Crouch, Jenna Stevens, Lillee Packham and Jodie Eagar.
Crouch also kicked two goals and Forge one.
The Saints will be looking for another win on the road against seventh-placed Terrigal Avoca.
The Maitland Saints smashed the Singleton Roosters by 130 points in reserve grade.
The Saints had 11 individual goal scorers in their 19.18-132 to 0.2-2 victory.
Veteran Colin Carroll led the way with four and Kerryn Ball kicked three, with Jed Gason, Riley Stevens and Josh Bohan all chiming in with two.
The Saints' best were Carroll, Isaac Abela, Stevens, Andrew Cunningham, Bohan and Ethan Locock.
Maitland Reserves host Gosford Tigers at Max McMahon from noon on Saturday.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
