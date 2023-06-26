Branxton and Thornton lead the Hunter region's suburban "hotspots" list according to a new report measuring population growth and building approvals.
Thornton-Millers Forrest topped the list of nine Hunter areas to qualify for the Housing Industry Association (HIA) Population and Residential Building Hotspots Report for 2023.
The statistical area which also includes Chisholm had 6.6 per cent population growth in 2021/22 and about $120 million in building approvals.
It also topped the list in the 2022 report with a 7.5 per cent growth rate and $100 million in building approvals.
The area covering Branxton, Greta and Pokolbin was next on the list with the value of residential building approvals jumping by more than $20 million compared with last year. It has a population growth rate of 5.6 per cent and more than $145 million in building approvals.
Kurri Kurri and Abermain rose one spot from last year to take third with a growth rate of 3.5 per cent and $71 million in building approvals.
The report identifies Australia's strongest markets for home building based on population growth while also indicating what areas have high levels of building activity.
An area qualifies if at least $50 million worth of residential building work was approved during the financial year and its rate of population growth is faster than the 1.2 per cent national average.
Of the nine hotspots, five are located in the Hunter Valley, three in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie and one on the Central Coast.
"The report found that Australia's population growth improved after being constrained in previous years due to closed borders," HIA Hunter Executive Director Craig Jennion said. "Whilst the value of building works approved and the growth rates of the local population has been very high locally.
"COVID-19 has also seen consumer preferences shift away from inner-city apartment style living to detached housing in regional areas.
"This shift saw strong Hunter based areas in this edition of HIA's Population and Building Hotspots Report."
