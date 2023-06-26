The Maitland Mercury
2023 HIA Building Hotspots report reveals the Hunter's top areas for residential growth

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 26 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
2023 Housing Industry Association Population and Building Hotspots list reveals region's strongest markets for home building
Branxton and Thornton lead the Hunter region's suburban "hotspots" list according to a new report measuring population growth and building approvals.

