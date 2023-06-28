Council's roadmap to sustainability a first for our city

A new strategy that provides a roadmap for Maitland City Council's environmental and sustainable actions over the coming years is now available for members of the public to review and comment on.
Council endorsed the draft plan to go on exhibition at last night's meeting.
The draft Environmental Sustainability Strategy (ESS) is the first of its kind in Maitland, and comes after extensive consultation with the community about all things environmental sustainability including how we protect wildlife, natural bushland, wetlands and waterways as our city grows, approaches to waste management, reducing reliance on non renewable resources and improving resilience to natural hazards and changing climate.
Over 1000 responses were collected via phone and online surveys in 2022, with this feedback playing a significant role in shaping 'the focus, strategic direction and actions outlined in the new strategy', according to Maitland City Council Manager Environment and Sustainability Catherine Pepper.
"The ESS is an exciting and influential plan that will guide how council, the community and other local organisations will respond to Maitland's environmental priorities," Ms Pepper said.
"Four themes emerged from our conversations with the community, forming the bedrock of the strategy.
"Our community told us they'd like to see a greater push towards a circular economy, healthy green and blue natural spaces, more resilient and liveable communities, and a stronger focus on sustainable living practices."
The strategy outlines 12 targets, three for each theme, that council will measure and report on over time to track progress.
These include improving waterway health, increasing canopy cover in residential areas, targeting net zero by 2050 across Council operations and community, and reducing illegal dumping.
"We're now asking our community to look at the plan we've developed and tell us if we're on the right track," Ms Pepper said.
The Environmental Sustainability Strategy is on exhibition until Wednesday 26 July 2023, via the Maitland City Council website: mait.city/ESSExhibition Hard copies will be available to view at each of Maitland's four libraries.
