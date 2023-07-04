Weston mum and daughter celebrate $50,000 Instant Scratch-Its win

A Weston woman is in the running for 'Daughter of the Year' after generously gifting her mum a winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket worth $50,000.
The $4 Beach Fun Bingo Plus Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Weston Discount Pharmacy.
This morning, an official from The Lott reached out to the winning mum, who still reeling from excitement following the life-enhancing revelation.
"We couldn't believe it. It's so exciting," she revealed.
"We didn't know how much we'd won until it was confirmed at The Lott head office late yesterday evening. We went straight there on many buses, trains, and taxis. We just had to know.
"We initially thought we won $1000. So, it was definitely a surprise.
"My daughter had won on three other Instant Scratch-Its tickets, and she decided to buy some more with her smaller winnings.
"She gave me one of the tickets and it was the top prize winning one. We were shocked.
"This is definitely the most I've ever won in my entire life!
"It was just such an exciting moment for us."
With $50,000 about to boost her bank account this month, the Hunter Region resident shared it would go towards home repairs and upgrades.
"We might look at installing a granny flat in the yard, or completing some home renovations," she exclaimed.
"We're overjoyed!"
