The Maitland Mercury
Weston mum's $50k win after daughter gives her a $4 scratchie

Updated July 4 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:15am
Weston mum and daughter celebrate $50,000 Instant Scratch-Its win
A Weston woman is in the running for 'Daughter of the Year' after generously gifting her mum a winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket worth $50,000.

