War of words over $2 million election commitment for Cooks Square Park

Maitland Liberal Councillor and Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin has called on Labor to meet a $2 million 2022 election pledge to upgrade Cooks Square Park.
Cr Griffin said a question with notice he posted to staff revealed no money had been received by council to date, 15 months after the commitment.
However, Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said any delay was the result of delays in the completion of relevant applications by Maitland City Council.
Ms Swanson said she had met with council general manager Jeff Smith last week and that the $1 million part one of the funding for Cooks Square Park was discussed.
"Cr Griffin is well aware that the finalisation of funding agreements on Cooks Square Park had been previously delayed while the department waited on completion of relevant applications by Maitland City Council," she said.
Cr Griffin said in the lead up to the 2022 Federal Election the Ms Swanson matched a commitment made by Liberal Candidate Brooke Vitnell to provide $2 million in funding towards upgrades at Cooks Square Park.
He said the information that no funds being received by council came as a surprise and a shock particularly following comments made by Ms Swanson in late 2022.
"In the Maitland Mercury on November 11, 2022 Ms Swanson advised readers that 'Labor is delivering $1 million of the funding needed in the October (2022) budget', and that 'I intend to deliver the last of the funding needed in the May budget," Cr Griffin said.
In the full quote from the article Ms Swanson said: "I intend to deliver the last of the funding needed in the May budget once the club and council have more up-to-date detailed costings and a mutually agreed timeline."
Cr Griffin said he will be launching a petition later this month to get the community behind the push for the funding which was promised in May 2022.
Ms Swanson said the Liberals had wrongly labelled their $2 million commitment to Cooks Square Park as "funded".
"At the time, these commitments were falsely labelled as 'funded' but were nothing more than an election promise designed to confuse the council and the community for political gain," she said
"Our government has delivered $2 million for Max McMahon Oval and $1 million for Cooks Square Park facility upgrades.
"I'm proud to have supported the upgrades to Cooks Square Park since my election and am proud to support the mighty Maitland Magpies.
"I'll continue to be one of the strongest advocates for delivering the state-of-the-art facility our town and club deserve."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
