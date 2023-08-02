The Maitland Mercury
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Hunter Rugby Union: Maitland to keep pedal to the metal

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 3 2023 - 8:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland lock Nick Davidson hits the ball up against Hamilton. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Maitland lock Nick Davidson hits the ball up against Hamilton. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Maitland to keep pedal to the metal
Maitland to keep pedal to the metal

MAITLAND have collected their first minor premiership in 24 years and face cellar dwellars Southern Beaches in the final round, but coach Luke Cunningham wants the Blacks to keep their pedal to the metal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.