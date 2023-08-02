Maitland to keep pedal to the metal

MAITLAND have collected their first minor premiership in 24 years and face cellar dwellars Southern Beaches in the final round, but coach Luke Cunningham wants the Blacks to keep their pedal to the metal.
While play-off bound University and Merewether consider resting players in the final round, Cunningham is not.
"I want to keep momentum going," he said. "It is important that we keep the nucleus together on the field. If someone pulls up lame, we will reassess. If guys are fit and healthy, they will be playing next weekend."
As well as help the Blacks to the top of the table, captain Sam Callow and centre Mick Taylor have played rep rugby for Newcastle and NSW Country,
"They might get an early shower. Other than that they will play," Cunningham said. "The plan is for them to have a rest in three weeks time."
** It took longer than they hoped, but Lake Macquarie have recorded their first win in the Central Coast competition.
Led by lock Jarrod Scott and veterans Mark DeVries and Brendan Holiday, the Roos beat Woy Woy 48-17. They also broke the duck in second grade with a 29-27 triumph.
The Roos remain on the bottom of the table but director of rugby Matt Bartley maintain the move from Hunter Rugby to Central Coast had been a success.
"We have struggled with the travel but we certainly don't have any regrets," he said. "We have received nothing but help from Central Coast rugby. The rugby is like it was 20 years ago. We get 30 to 40 opposition players back to the club afterwards. "
The Roos are away to Hornsby on Saturday before consecutive home games against Lakes and Gosford.
"We are fairly confident of getting a couple more wins," Bartley said.
The Roos have a two-year agreement with the Central Coast Rugby Union.
** University fly-half Dane Sherratt is the new intercept king.
** Hamilton have beaten every team in the top four but are most likely to miss the finals for the first time in 24 years.
The Hawks showed what they are capable of at their best, coming from 29-0 down to beat University 38-32 at Bernie Curran Oval last Saturday.
"It hurts when you produce what we did in the second half and could still miss the semis," coach Cameron Murphy said. "All we can do is win next week and see how we go."
** Former Wallaby and respected author Peter FitzSimons will be the special guest at The Waratahs sports luncheon at Hamilton North Bowling Club on August 11.
FitzSimons will be in good company. The Waratahs will celebrate 11 grand final anniversaries, dating dating back to 1953.
Premiership teams from 2013, 2003 and 1953 will be recognised as well as grand finalists from various grades.
Tickets and information at www.thewaratahsrugbyunionclub.com.au
** Former Wallaby and popular commentator Rod Kafer is the special guest at Singleton's Lunch with a Legend on Friday, August 25.
** There is no stopping Ben Emmett. The former Northern Territory and Newcastle prop notched his 200th game for the Blacks in a loss to Merewether in third grade on Saturday. Emmert has played more than 550 games in stints at Glen Innes, Wests in Brisbane, Palmerston, in the Northern Territory and the Blacks.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
