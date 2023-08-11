Even Newcastle's largest annual music festival, This That, isn't immune to economic pressures. Traditionally the youth-orientated festival has sold out well in advance, and with Sydney rockers Gang Of Youths and US producer Porter Robinson headlining its November 11 return at Wickham Park, expectations were high This That would be a hot-ticket item. The line-up also includes Hockey Dad, Chillinit, Peking Duk, The Presets and many more.