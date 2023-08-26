DING dong the witch is dead.
Maitland have ended a 24-year Hunter Rugby Union premiership drought, beating Merewether 32-26 in the grand final at a heaving No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
In an epic encounter played in front of nearly 5000 people, many of whom were wearing black, Maitland came from 17-12 down after 30 minutes to power home.
The triumph, which sparked wild scenes, completed the double for the Blacks after they were runaway minor premiers.
Maitland's last premiership was in 1999, when they beat Mayfield-East, who aren't in the competition any more.
At least 10 players, including Darren Dimmock and Christian Taylor, from that premiership side were in the stands - and in the sheds - on Saturday.
Twice since 1999, Maitland had got to the decider only to fall short - losing 39-34 to Hamilton in 2010 and 20-12 to the Hawks in in 2018.
"It's unreal," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said before having an esky full of ice water dumped on his head by a group of his adoring players.
"The match was there for the taking. I thought both teams could have won it towards the back end. We just had to control possession and keep it down their end of the field. We did that a little bit better.
"This is huge."
Matland captain Sam Callow gave every ounce of energy and showed what the win meant to him and the town.
"I always back these boys," he said holding back tears. "In the warm up, we were switched on. We were fired up and I knew that we had it in is.
"I have never played in front of a crowd this big before.
"It is unbelievable."
The lead up to Saturday's finale was full of controversy.
Merewether No.8 Lachlan Milton was cleared to play late Friday night after the Rugby Australia Integrity Commission overturned a yellow card for offside in the major semi, which was his third.
In a submission used by the Greens, referee Jarryd Logan admitted he had made a mistake in giving Milton the card.
Maitland wrote a letter to the Newcastle Referees Association on Saturday morning, requesting that Logan be stood down from the game, citing a conflict of interest.
Their request was ignored.
The match, itself was controversy free.
However, it ebbed and flowed.
Maitland would strike a decisive blow and Merewether would counter.
It happened again and again.
At the forefront for the Blacks was lionhearted lock Nick Davidson, who was a deserved winner of the John Hipwell Medal for player of the match.
The 34-year-old, who was the only survivor from the 2010 and 2018 losses, made 10 hit-ups inside 15 minutes, and was still going hard at the end.
Merewether gave as good as they got for much of the absorbing contest.
The Blacks were on the front foot from kick-off.
After controlling the ball for 10 phases, Riley Leadley made a break down the left touchline and popped a pass on the inside for Dane Corben to crash over.
However, the Blacks made a hash of the restart, giving the Greens possession and territory.
Seconds later, they were over, shifting the ball to the edge for Milton to step inside and stretch out to plant the ball down. Sam Bright added the extras to go up 7-5.
Next it was Merewether's turn to turn the ball over at the restart.
Callow made them pay to regain the lead 12-7.
Merewether's speed at the ruck was phenomenal,
Winger Bill Coffey collected a Sam Rouse pass to dive over. Bright added the extras and a conversion to open a 17-12 advantage after 30 minutes.
The forward battle was brutal.
Every time one team looked to be getting ascendancy, the other would counter.
Maitland fly-half Hare Meihana sold a dummy and reached out to score to regain Blacks a 19-17 lead before adding a penalty for 22-17 at the break.
The key moment came with 10 minutes remaining and the Blacks up 25-23.
Replacement Blacks winger Caileb Gerrard, who makes a 760km round trip from Narrabri every fortnight to play, burst down the right touchline.
He cut inside and barrelled two would-be defenders before being pulled down 10 metres short. The Blacks were awarded a penalty. Replacement half Max Stafford took a quick tap and three phases later hooker Jock Barry burrowed over. Fly-half Hare Meihana added the extras for 32-23.
The Greens were gallant in defeat. Breakaway Rhys Bray, lock Darcy Christie-Johnson and Lachy Miller got through a power of work and their threatened whenever in space.
In the end, it was the Blacks who nailed the big moments.
