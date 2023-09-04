Maitland Pickers win back-to-back premierships in style

The Maitland Pickers and Maitland Blacks have delivered Maitland a rare footy premiership double in 2023 and done the city proud in the way they and their fans have carried themselves.
The last time the Pickers and Blacks won first grade premierships in the same year was way back in 1983.
Both clubs had outstanding seasons on the field winning their respective minor premierships with a core of talented local players and recruits who are proud to represent the city.
They are also clubs which pride themselves on developing good citizens as well as good footballers.
It takes a lot of effort on and off the field to win a title and our congratulations go out to Pickers coach Matt Lantry and president John Gorman and Blacks coach Luke Cunningham and president Pat Howard for leading such able teams.
The city can be justifiably of the Pickers and Blacks' efforts but also the Mustangs, Rams, Magpies and Saints who have competed at top levels and succeeded as well as our netballers who finished third at the state titles.
They have set wonderful examples for our junior sportspeople who continue to excel at local, regional and state level.
Michael Hartshorn
