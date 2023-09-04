The Maitland Mercury

Maitland Pickers win back-to-back premierships in style

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 4 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:28am
Maitland halfback Brock Lamb during the Newcastle Rugby League grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Maitland Pickers and Maitland Blacks have delivered Maitland a rare footy premiership double in 2023 and done the city proud in the way they and their fans have carried themselves.

