Cricket lovers in the Hunter will get a close up view of the state's best young players this week as the region hosts the Under-19 Female Country Championships.
The three-day tournament starts on Tuesday, September 26, and runs through to Thursday, September 28. Eight teams - Newcastle, Central Coast, Central Northern, Greater Illawarra, North Coastal, Riverina, Southern Districts and Western will play a mix of 40-over and T20 matches.
Tuesday's matches will be one day fixtures with Maitland's Robins Oval hosting Central Coast and North Coastal, Thornton will host Southern Districts and Riverina while King Park in Raymond Terrace will host Western and Greater Illawarra.
Home side Newcastle will play Central Northern in Wallsend. Finals will be held on Thursday afternoon.
The tournament will also be a selection trial with standout players vying for a position in the under-19 NSW Country side to play at the national championships. Southern Districts are competing for the first time while the absent ACT were last year's winners, defeating North Coastal in the final.
Chair of Country Cricket Paul Marjoribanks highlighted the significant opportunity presented to the athletes taking part.
"These competitions have proved that they are the pathway to greater honours," Marjoribanks said.
"Only three years ago, NSW Breaker and now Australian player Phoebe Litchfield was playing in them.
"I wish all players the best of luck."
Country Cricket NSW thanked host associations and clubs - Maitland District Cricket Association, Wallsend Cricket Club and Raymond Terrace Cricket Club, as well as Port Stephens Council for their much-appreciated support.
All matches will be live streamed. Links will be provided on the Country Cricket Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CCNSW
