Newcastle RL: Former NRL star Blake Ferguson signs for Kurri Kurri

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated October 3 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 11:14am
Former NRL star Blake Ferguson has signed for Kurri Kurri for the 2024 Newcastle RL season. Picture by Kurri Kurri Bulldogs
In a huge signing coup, Kurri Kurri have announced the singing of former NRL star Blake Ferguson for the 2024 Newcastle Rugby League season.

