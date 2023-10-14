In 1939, the Board took over the management of the Maitland scheme which eventually covered the built-up area. The treatment works, to which later suburban developments were connected, were outside Morpeth with provision for Morpeth itself to be connected "should the township ever be sewered." It was. The scheme was amplified as necessary to serve the expanding built-up areas and new suburbs of Maitland. In the early years of the scheme, established areas were retrofitted with sewerage infrastructure. Later the reticulation occurred as new subdivisions were developed. People moved into new homes with indoor lavatories the norm. Sewerage and other services like electricity, telephone lines and in recent times NBN connections already provided along with kerbs and gutters, footpaths and sealed streets.