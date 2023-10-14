The Maitland Mercury
Sewering Maitland after outdoor dunnies, and pan pick-ups

By Chas Keys
October 15 2023 - 8:53am
A pan or dunny can like this would be picked up by Dan the Pan Man. Picture supplied.
Sophisticated sewerage reticulation as a means of disposing of human wastes is today regarded as essential, a basic mark of civilisation. It was not always thus. In the Maitland of the late 1800s, hundreds of out-houses, tiny buildings outside dwellings, drained wastes into the soil and eventually they percolated to the Hunter River.

