Maitland win under-17s derby as CNZ rep season gets underway

An unbeaten 87 not out from Keanu Botha steered Maitland to a first up win against derby rivals Coalfields in the first round of the under-17s Col Dent Shield on Sunday.
The Central North Zone's representative season started under bright sunny skies with Coalfields winning the toss and batting at Cook Park in Singleton.
Coalfields opener Riley McKewen held the innings together, scoring 85 not out in a patient knock as the accurate Maitland attack made scoring difficult.
After a middle order collapse, McKewan combined with Lucas Stair (33) to take Coalfields from 5/83 to 6/170 - eventually posting a total of 6/177 from their 50 overs.
Maitland opening bowler Bailey Holstein kept things tight, removing Oscar Vaughan on his way to 1/20 from 9 overs. Samuel Holz was the only multiple wicket taker, taking 2/36 from 10.
The visitors comfortably chased down Coalfields total - Botha's 56-ball 87 a standout with Harry Dunn (34) and Will Parkinson (17) getting the chase off to a good start.
In other matches, Maitland Gold defeated Coalfields in the under-15s John Kilborn Shield - Hayden Searl top scoring for Gold with 31 as Gold hosted Coalfields at Robins Oval.
Coalfields posted 144 all out after winning the toss and electing to bat with Maitland chasing down the total with six overs to spare.
In the under-13s George Denton Shield, Coalfields had a convincing 10 wicket win against Maitland Gold. After bowling Gold out for 50, the visitors chased down the total inside 10 overs at Maitland Park.
Captain Braiden Ball top scored for Coalfields with 33 not out while Matthew Hollis removed Gold's top three on his way to 3/6 from four overs. Maitland Maroon had the bye in both under-15s and 13s.
