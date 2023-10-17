Fancy a beer with your yoga?
It might not seem like a perfect match, but for a Cessnock yoga studio it could be the ideal icebreaker in improving men's mental health.
Yoga at the Barre, a studio on Edward street, held its first Beer and Bend class on Friday with federal MP Dan Repacholi and Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal special guests.
A practice not common for many men, the two were amongst a group trying some yoga poses for beginners.
"We all love a beer and when you can combine it with exercise, it sounds too good to be true," Mr Repacholi posted on Facebook.
"It was great fun, we attempted a number of poses and stretches, there was much grunting and groaning and plenty of butt crack showing.
"But most importantly there were many laughs and great discussions with all the bloke (sic) involved."
Aimed at first timers, studio owner Davina Lawless said the out of the box idea can help men discover the benefits of using yoga to improve their mental health.
"I know how good yoga is for mental health from my own experiences and I always find women quite willing to come to the studio," she said. "There's a stigma around men doing yoga but I'd been thinking for a while what can I do?"
The first class was a hit with sessions to continue on a Friday, twice a month and money raised will be donated to mental health charities.
With an emphasis on the fun and social, Ms Lawless hopes more men will sign up and give it a go.
"We're encouraging men to try it and if they do enjoy it they might come along a bit more regularly," she said.
Ms Lawless has more than 20 years experience as an instructor and said yoga has many mental health benefits.
The classes coincide with mental health month. This year's theme is We all have a role to play, centred on being a mental health ally by asking, listening and validating.
Ms Lawless has first hand experience of when people fail to address their poor mental health and is passionate about raising awareness.
"It's a big issue and that's why I wanted to have the yoga studio in the first place," she said.
"Somewhere people can come to be accepted and feel safe. For me I find when I'm on a yoga mat, whatever my situation is, it doesn't matter.
"It's challenging - when something is challenging or a little out of your comfort zone it gets you out of your head."
The next class is on November 1, for more information check Yoga at the Barre's Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.