The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Teenage rowing star Harrison Nichols finalist for NSW Sports Award

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
October 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Teenage rowing star Harrison Nichols is amongst a host of regional sporting stars shortlisted for a NSW Sports Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.