The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Move over designer brands - it's Lifeline Maitland for formal season

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
October 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Lifeline staff member Bonnie Thorssell looking through the formal wear. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland Lifeline staff member Bonnie Thorssell looking through the formal wear. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Party season is on our doorstep and with the rising cost of living it's time to be savvy when it comes to finding an outfit at a bargain price.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.