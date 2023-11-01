It was disappointing to hear that the Supercars will not be returning to Newcastle in 2024.
Since its commencement in 2017, the Newcastle 500 quickly became a feature race each season.
The race was a genuine spectacle with passionate crowds and enthralling racing, all set against a beautiful backdrop.
Cars and motor sport are part of our culture here in the Hunter and it felt long overdue when the Supercars finally made their way here.
It would be a terrible shame for it to be lost to our region.
As an alternative to hosting the event in Newcastle, why not here in Cessnock?
We certainly have an abundance of space and breathtaking sceneries in our region to host this spectacular event.
It is my intention to initiate conversations with the NSW Government and Supercars to bring this important event to our part of the region.
While on the topic of great racing events in the Cessnock LGA, the Cessnock Mitsubishi Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix is happening this weekend.
The streets of Cessnock will be buzzing with the sounds of 110cc motorcycles racing towards glory as the unique event returns for its seventh year.
There will be a full day of events on Sunday that are sure to provide a fun and free day out for the whole family.
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, I encourage you to come along.
In other news:
At our last meeting, councillors resolved to provide funding support to develop an hour-long documentary on the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix, as part of the latest round of the Visitor Economy Grants program.
The program is part of Council's ongoing commitment to promote local tourism and support local initiatives that contribute to economic growth within the Cessnock LGA.
The Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix was one of four successful applications that received funding in the third round of the program.
The others include sponsorship of the 2023 Wine Country Talent Quest, 2024 Wildlife Park Community Day, and 2024 Wavemaker National Conference.
As we head into November, Christmas is just around the corner.
Council is encouraging local businesses and residents to embrace their creativity this silly season.
It would be wonderful to see local businesses and households decorating their spaces and lining our streets and shopping districts with festive cheer.
Businesses and households that get involved will have the opportunity to win a $500, $300 or $200 gift card to spend in the community.
Local businesses will be judged on their shopfront display while residents will be judged on the best Christmas lights display.
Look out for more details on the Cessnock City Council Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.