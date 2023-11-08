A TRUCK driver has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a pedestrian who was struck while walking along the side of Cessnock Road at Maitland in 2022.
William Anthony Hall, 48, was represented by barrister Mark Preece when he appeared in Newcastle District Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to negligent driving occasioning death over the crash that killed Kurri Kurri man Alan John Reed.
The guilty plea to the back-up charge came during negotiations as part of the NSW District Court's super callover list and after prosecutors had agreed there would be no further proceedings on the more serious charge of dangerous driving occasioning death.
Mr Hall remains on bail and prosecutors did not make an application to have him detained following the guilty plea on Wednesday.
He will be sentenced in February.
According to police, emergency services were called to Cessnock Road at Maitland about 6.30am on June 21 last year after reports a male pedestrian had been hit by a truck.
The driver of the truck immediately stopped and attempted to offer assistance, police said, but the 62-year-old man died at the scene.
Police and the Hunter Crash Investigation Unit were called and established a crime scene, which was forensically examined.
Following inquiries, Mr Hall was taken to Maitland police station, charged and granted conditional bail.
