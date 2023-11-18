Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League products Ryan Woolnough and Matt Magann will go head to head when NSW Pride and Adelaide Fire clash in the last round of the Hockey One tournament on Sunday.
Men's competition leaders NSW are unbeaten in 2023 and will be out to extend their winning streak to six games ahead of the finals when they host the Fire at Sydney Olympic Park at 8pm.
Woolnough (Norths Newcastle), who made his Hockey One debut last month, comes back into the Pride team to make his third appearance this campaign.
Fellow Norths product and Australian Kookaburras representative Ky Willott won't feature in the game.
Magann (Maitland), in his second campaign with Adelaide, has helped put the Fire in contention to play finals for the first time.
They sit fourth heading into the final round on 12 points, level with third-placed Tassie Tigers and two points ahead of Perth Thundersticks and HC Melbourne. The top-four sides qualify for the finals series, which will be held in Canberra next weekend.
Meanwhile, in the corresponding women's game at 6.30pm, NSW will look to shore up their place in the top four. The Pride sit third, equal with second-placed Brisbane Blaze, and a point ahead of Canberra Chill.
The Hunter's Mariah Williams wasn't named for the Pride.
