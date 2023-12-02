The Maitland Mercury
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Maitland staged first motorcycle speedway event in 1923

By Jennifer Butler
December 3 2023 - 9:56am
Johnnie Hoskins, the founder of speedway in Maitland and rider Ken Le Breton with a rocket bike.
Maitland's Speedway began in 1923, five years before the formation of the Auto Cycle Council of Australia (ACCA), now known as Motorcycling Australia (MA). MA is the representative body for motorcycle racing in Australia today. Maitland's early involvement helped develop the rules of the sport.

