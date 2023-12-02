In February 1925 the first serious accident occurred when a young rider, George Kirkwood, damaged his leg when he ran into a post. Unfortunately the leg had to be amputated. The original perimeter fence provided a barrier between the spectators and riders, but it did not protect the racers. It had posts with a top wooden rail, two strands of wire underneath the top rail. As a result of Kirkwood's accident (and a later one involving Jack McLean), the fence was modified to replace the wire strands with wooden rails, resulting in a fence with three horizontal boards. In later years the gaps between these three rails were filled in to create a solid fence.