Celebrations for Trevor Brooker's 100th birthday

December 7 2023 - 11:35am
Trevor Brooker pictured in The Chronicle in 2014 with one of the many military patches he made.
One of Dungog's last remaining World War II veterans, Trevor Brooker has celebrated his 100th birthday marking a huge milestone in his life.

