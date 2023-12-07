Rocky Horror Show tickets up for grabs

It's astounding, time is fleeting to score your tickets to the Rocky Horror Show.
The much loved production comes to Newcastle's Civic Theatre in January and February next year.
Written and created by Richard O'Brien, the Rocky Horror Show has become one of the world's favourite musicals and the only contemporary rock musical to celebrate 50 years on stage.
Follow squeaky-clean sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they'll never forget.
Bursting at the seams with timeless classics, including the Time Warp, it's a guaranteed party.
Tickets can be purchased from rockyhorror.com.au/tickets/newcastle/.
We have free passes to giveaway. To win, send your name, suburb, daytime contact number and why you'd love to see the show to laura.rumbel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
