Maitland Pickers to field women's league and extra youth teams in 2024

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 7 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 1:18pm
Pickers 2024 executive committee Michael Burns, Stephen Boorer, Jane O'Rourke, John Gorman and Max Dorn.
The Maitland Pickers are looking to field as many as nine teams this season with plans to proceed with a team in the new Newcastle Rugby League Women's competition and additional junior and an open-age team.

