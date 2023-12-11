Talented dancers win two invitations to world championships in USA

A team of extremely talented dancers have won two national titles and scored themselves a place at the world championships in the United States next year.
The junior team from East Maitland's Attitude Dance Centre impressed the judges with their routines at the Australian All Star Cheerleading Federation national competition in Melbourne.
Competing from November 23 to 27, the team of 10 girls and one boy, aged between 14 and 16-years-old, took home four national titles and five runner ups.
Attitude Dance principal Megan Courtney said she is incredibly proud of the young athletes.
"I'm really proud, this group actually had one bid to go and compete with their routine last year but their maturity wasn't quite ready to make that big financial commitment, but also the stress and dedication needed," she said.
"So we put it off for 12 months and they had to re-earn their bid.
"This year they've managed to earn two bids to the world championship and three bids to the next competition."
Ms Courtney said the team worked twice as hard to be ready for the overseas trip, and not only achieved a bid for their own age group, but received one to compete in the next age group up as well.
"I'm super proud of not only their achievement, but what they did to get there," she said.
In cheerleading and dance, a bid is an invitation to compete at an elite event.
Ms Courtney said to achieve the invitation overseas, the team had to hit certain scores on things like synchronisation and timing.
This will be Attitude Dance's third time attending the world championship, but the first time taking a junior team.
"Most of these kids I've actually taught since they were in preschool, so to have them grow from our little preschool program, all of them do ballet, they've all done ballet exams and are up to pointe shoes with the exception of the boy of course," she said.
"A lot of them are actually very academic at school so they're true all rounders.
"To teach them through our studio from preschool is really rewarding."
The Attitude Dance team will compete at the International All-Star Federation Dance Worlds at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, USA from April 26 to 29, 2024.
