Brilliant Maitland physie teams win national champion titles

Two Maitland Physical Culture teams have been named national champions after landing first place scores at the BJP Teams Championship.
The seven/eight years and 11/12 years teams both achieved the national first place in their sections at the event, held at Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday, November 18.
Maitland Physical Culture head teacher Tracey Tighe said the annual competition is the culmination of a full year's training, and a chance to up against others from across the country.
"Teams are a year long work in progress," she said.
"Girls commit to the team and work hard to perfect routines and timing.
"I'm so proud to say a number of girls started their journey with the inception of Maitland Physie in 2018 and now have achieved success together."
Ms Tighe said the club is looking forward to 2024 on the back of this success.
"Commitment and hard work really does pay off," she said.
Physical culture or physie is a team-based sport where participants learn synchronised low impact dance and aerobic routines, designed to increase strength, fitness and flexibility.
Anyone interested in physical culture can contact the club at contact@maitlandphysie.com.
