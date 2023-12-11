The Maitland Mercury
Brilliant Maitland physie teams win national champion titles

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
December 12 2023 - 9:00am
Maitland Physical Culture seven/eight years team member Lilly Tighe. Picture supplied
Two Maitland Physical Culture teams have been named national champions after landing first place scores at the BJP Teams Championship.

