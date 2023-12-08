Council issues reminder on backyard swimming pool safety rules

With a warmer than average Aussie summer ahead, Maitland City Council is encouraging residents to keep backyard pools safe for everyone.
Whether it's an inflatable pool or a permanent one (above or below ground), there are safety rules in NSW.
If your pool is deeper than 30cm, it must be surrounded by a safety fence.
Maitland City Council manager development and compliance Cindy Littlewood said inflatable pools were "affordable, easy and fun, but not maintenance or risk free".
"It isn't about red tape, it's about common sense," Ms Littlewood said.
"Preventing drowning incidents should be taken seriously, especially when we're talking about our little ones.
"We want everyone to have fun, but also be safe. Many people don't realise that drowning can occur silently and rapidly, in very shallow water."
In Australia in 2021/22, 17 children aged four and under fatally drowned.
34 per cent of those fatal drownings occurred in swimming pools - the most prevalent location for that age group*.
"Council also encourages water to be regularly changed or properly treated to decrease the risk of infection from contact with or ingestion of contaminated water. Electrical devices - like pumps and filter systems - also present a risk and should be installed carefully," Ms Littlewood added.
Hefty penalties apply where there are breaches to the NSW Swimming Pool Act, including fines for not having development consent, pool safety fencing or a compliant CRP chart.
All swimming pools, including portable and transportable pools, are required by law to be registered on the state swimming pool register at swimmingpoolregister.nsw.gov.au, with new swimming pools requiring registration at the time of installation.
Pools not registered on the NSW Swimming Pool Register also incur significant fines.
*Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report 2022.
