The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council issues reminder on backyard swimming pool safety rules

By Newsroom
December 8 2023 - 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children stand by the fence of a backyard swimming pool. File picture by Colleen Petch
Children stand by the fence of a backyard swimming pool. File picture by Colleen Petch

With a warmer than average Aussie summer ahead, Maitland City Council is encouraging residents to keep backyard pools safe for everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.