The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Education

Newcastle Jets players pay a special visit to Thornton students

By Newsroom
December 8 2023 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets players visited Aspect Hunter School, Thornton. Picture supplied
Newcastle Jets players visited Aspect Hunter School, Thornton. Picture supplied

Aspect Hunter School students had the opportunity to kick the ball around with the best last week, with the Newcastle Jets delivering a skills clinic at the Thornton school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.