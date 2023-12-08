Newcastle Jets players pay a special visit to Thornton students

Aspect Hunter School students had the opportunity to kick the ball around with the best last week, with the Newcastle Jets delivering a skills clinic at the Thornton school.
The visit was facilitated through Autism Spectrum Australias (Aspect) partnership with the Greater Charitable Foundation and their participation in the Jets:LEARN PDHPE program.
The afternoon of fun was led by players Zac Bowling, Josie Wilson, Sarina Bolden and Ryan Scott, who scored goals with the enthusiastic pupils.
Aspect Hunter teacher Joe Kelly said the school was thrilled to have the players visit.
The staff were really impressed with how the players interacted with the students, Mr Kelly said.
The afternoon was really successful and the kids had a ball.
Ryan Scott said that the players relish the opportunity to engage with local schools.
Heading out to schools and having a kick with the students is a highlight for us, and we appreciate the support from Greater Bank to make this happen, Scott said.
Hanging out with the kids from Aspect Hunter School and seeing the smiles when they were scoring goals was extra special.
I think we have just as much fun as the kids do!
Greater Charitable Foundation chief executive officer Anne Long said that it was wonderful to be able to provide these opportunities through the partnership with Aspect.
The Greater Charitable Foundation first partnered with Aspect in the roll-out of their Early Intervention Readiness Program, and since then have also provided financial literary workshops through the Greater Bank Finance Academy and supported Aspect Hunter Schools Work Education and Employment Skills Program, Ms Long said.
Its a joy for us to offer these students the chance to kick a ball around with their local football heroes and have so much fun.
We truly love our partnership with Aspect, and helping their students learn the skills that will set them up for life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.