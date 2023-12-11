The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland community support organisations boosted with $30k in state grants

By Newsroom
December 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants in a Got Your Back Sista I Run For Her event. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Participants in a Got Your Back Sista I Run For Her event. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Three Maitland charities will receive $10,000 each for community support programs thanks to a state government grant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.