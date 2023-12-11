Maitland community support organisations boosted with $30k in state grants

Three Maitland charities will receive $10,000 each for community support programs thanks to a state government grant.
Maitland Family Support, Carrie's Place and Got Your Back Sista will all receive funding as part of the $37.2 million Local Small Commitments Allocation Program.
Maitland Family Support will receive $10,000 for their Bring Baby Home program to improve the delivery of a research-based workshop for new parents to prepare for the transition to parenthood.
This program will provide parents and families with the resources to strengthen their relationship and reduce conflict, improving their mental health outcomes and increasing family stability.
Carrie's Place will utilise its $10,000 grant to increase safety for those they support.
The installation of security cameras at the Supported Transitional Accommodation and refuge sites will ensure additional security and safety for the women and children housed at these sites.
Got Your Back Sista will deliver their programs to support domestic violence survivors to become work read, provide relationship education training and trauma support in Maitland thanks to their $10,000 grant.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said she is proud the funding will go to these vital service organisations.
"We know all too well that many in our community are doing it tough and it's organisations such as these that are there to offer help when it is most needed," she said.
"This is a fantastic outcome for these vital support services supporting the people of Maitland".
Carrie's Place chief executive officer Jayne Clowes said the grant will be a huge help.
"This $10,000 grant is wonderful news for Carrie's Place as we will be able to upgrade our security systems on a few of our accommodation options, to ensure security and safety of the women and children we support," she said.
