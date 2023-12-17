The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Josh Pickering wins Centenary Jonnie Hoskins Founders Cup at Kurri

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
December 17 2023 - 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 Johnnie Hoskins Founders Cup winner Josh Pickering (centre) with runner-up Ryan Douglas (left) and James Pearson third. Picture supplied.
2023 Johnnie Hoskins Founders Cup winner Josh Pickering (centre) with runner-up Ryan Douglas (left) and James Pearson third. Picture supplied.

It was a very special moment for local speedway rider Josh Pickering as he stepped atop the podium to receive the 2023 Johnnie Hoskins Founders Cup at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.