Maitland's Mansell eyes second Australian GP amid Formula 3 return

Maitland-raised driver Christian Mansell will race a second Australian GP program in 2024 after confirming his Formula 3 return for next season.
The 18-year-old will be back behind the wheel on home soil in Melbourne (March 22-24), which continues as part of the F3 calendar.
Mansell, fresh from his rookie F3 campaign and first look at Albert Park, has switched teams from Campos Racing to French-based ART Grand Prix with round one scheduled for Bahrain (February 29-March 2).
"I'm super happy to sign with ART Grand Prix for the 2024 FIA Formula 3 season. I'm looking forward to working with the team to achieve better results in the Teams' Championship and for myself as a driver next year," Mansell said.
"I've already competed in Macau with the team [pre-season tests], so I'm very well integrated into the ART Grand Prix group, and I could not be happier. I'm really excited to start this new journey and I'm eagerly anticipating the first race in Bahrain."
Mansell, who recently received the Dallara Award for comeback of the year having gone from 23rd to second at Spa, finished 12th overall in this year's F3 championship and stood on two podiums.
ART Team principal Sébastien Philippe says: "Christian has shown he has a good ability to learn and progress with a strong second half of the 2023 season. He confirmed his qualities to the team during the off-season tests and in Macau. In 2024, he will have everything he needs to blossom and achieve both his goals as well as those of the team".
Next year's 10-round F3 circuit features Monaco (May 23-26), Barcelona (June 21-23) and Silverstone (July 5-7).
Mansell announced on Wednesday his commitment to the Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand (January 19-February 18).
