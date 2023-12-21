The Maitland Mercury
NRL stars help Metford family

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated December 21 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 11:37am
Two NRL stars have donated jerseys for a fundraiser for 17-year-old Hunter Ward, who is battling terminal brain cancer.

Damon Cronshaw

