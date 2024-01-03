Two petrol stations robbed in one day: cash, cigarettes stolen

TWO petrol stations in the Hunter were targeted by at least one thief in a three-hour time period on Tuesday.
Police have launched an investigation after the double robberies on January 2, believing the two incidents could be linked.
About 4.30pm a man entered a service station on Cessnock Road, Weston, and spoke to the operator, demanding cigarettes.
He was given a packet of cigarettes before fleeing in a vehicle.
In a separate incident, a man entered a service station on Cessnock Road, Neath, about 7.30pm where he spoke to an employee before demanding cash.
He was given money and drove off.
Hunter police attended both incidents and cordoned off the service stations. Detectives have commenced an investigation into the incidents, including the potential that both robberies were carried out by the same individual.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
