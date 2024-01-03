The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two petrol stations robbed in one day: cash, cigarettes stolen

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated January 3 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two petrol stations robbed in one day: cash, cigarettes stolen
Two petrol stations robbed in one day: cash, cigarettes stolen

TWO petrol stations in the Hunter were targeted by at least one thief in a three-hour time period on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.