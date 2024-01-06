The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hunter enduro star Toby Price makes solid start to 2024 Dakar Rally

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 7 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter star Toby Price on stage one of the 2024 Dakar Rally. Picture courtesy of KTM Racing.
Hunter star Toby Price on stage one of the 2024 Dakar Rally. Picture courtesy of KTM Racing.

Hunter endurance rally star Toby Price has made a solid start to challenging stage one of the 2024 Dakar Rally finishing 16th after losing seven minutes to technical issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.