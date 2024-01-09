Navigation error costs Toby Price time on Stage 4 of 2024 Dakar Rally

It was a tough day for the Hunter's Toby Price who finished 15th on stage four of the 2024 Dakar Rally after a navigational error cost him time.
The two-time Dakar champion had made a solid start but a navigational error just over 100km into the 299km timed special proved costly.
Dropping to 23rd, Price was able to regroup and fought back several minutes to finish 15th and is eighth overall on the standings.
Price is 34m:54s behind Chile's Jose Ignacio Cornejo who won the stage and assumed the overall lead from Botswana's Ross Branch (+1m15s).
American rider Ricky Brabec who was second on Stage four is now third overall, while Price's teammate Kevin Benavides was third and now sits fourth overall. France's Adrien Van Beveren rounds out the top five.
Speaking at the close of day four, Price said it was a frustrating day, but there was still a long way to go.
"Not the best day for me - with so many tracks ahead of us in the sand and some tough navigation on the stage, we got lost a little midway through and ended up losing some time," he said.
"It's still very early days with a long way to go, but it's always frustrating to have a rough day.
"There were a lot of spectators out there on the special, which is always good to see.
"Overall though, I'm happy to be here at the finish in one piece and still well in the race, so we'll focus on tomorrow and see what that brings."
Fellow Aussie Daniel Sanders finished 20th on Stage 4, 18m41s off the pace. Sanders is 11th overall, 39m43s behind Florimo.
Overall standings:
