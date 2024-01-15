ProMX motorcycle championship to return to Maitland in May

The Penrite ProMX Championship will return to Maitland this year, with the city's highly regarded track to host round four on Sunday, May 26.
Maitland has been a staple on the ProMX calendar since the championship began in 2021, and it will continue into a fourth year alongside a new partnership with Maitland City Council.
The event will again be run by Maitland District Motorcycle Club, and will serve as a critical juncture in the ProMX Championship, which is presented by AMX Superstores.
The early-season front runners are looking to tighten the squeeze while the slow-starters will be galvanised to make up for lost ground - it's just the pressure-cooker environment to produce non-stop bar-banging action of the highest order.
The Sunday schedule will include practice, qualifying and racing in a jam-packed program, and spectators will also get a chance to meet their favourite riders and grab an autograph, find a bargain at trade alley or simply soak up the atmosphere of Australia's premier motocross championship.
Motorcycling Australia chief executive officer Peter Doyle said the championship round in Maitland is always "one of the halo events on the calendar".
"A great track, superb facilities and spectators who come from far and wide to witness motocross racing at its finest," he said.
"All the important elements are covered, and I'm looking forward to the Maitland District Motorcycle Club again putting on an outstanding event."
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said council is proud to partner with Motorcycling Australia for the event.
"It's great to see the ProMX Championship return to Maitland once again," he said.
"There are plenty of motocross fans in our region and I'm sure the community will turn out in droves to catch all the action."
