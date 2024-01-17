Groovin's move from Maitland has city's businesses feeling gutted

Disappointed just about sums up how the Maitland community is feeling after learning the Groovin the Moo festival will not be stopping here for the first time in 18 years.
The NSW leg of the touring festival, which has been held in Maitland since 2006, has been moved to Newcastle's foreshore for 2024, with organisers citing transport and accommodation needs as the reason for the change.
A Groovin the Moo spokesperson said the move will provide more parking and accommodation options for attendees.
"Whilst Maitland has played a major part in the history of GTM, Newcastle's transport and accommodation options will provide a better experience for our patrons," the spokesperson said.
"Foreshore Park is a stunning location and we look forward to calling it home."
Maitland Showground was the longest-running stop on the tour, having come to town every year since 2006, apart from 2020 and 2021 which were cancelled due to the pandemic.
It was an event that attracted thousands of people to Maitland every year and drew big names such as Billie Eilish, Silverchair, Fatboy Slim and Peking Duk.
Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson said the festival's decision to part ways with Maitland will have a big financial impact on the showground.
"It's our biggest single event for the year and they have been very good partners with us, not only contributing by hiring the grounds, but they've also contributed over those 18 years to upgrading of parts of the grounds as well," he said.
"Yes it will have an impact, and I think it's going to have a big impact on the city as well, bringing 25,000 people into the city... a lot of them drive in, they'll buy petrol, they'll go to the pubs afterwards and the cafes before.
"I think businesses in Maitland will certainly suffer."
The festival had a five year agreement in place with Maitland Showground, which it has exited two years early.
"We were approached late last year to terminate the agreement and in some ways we weren't given an option, we were faced with a situation of either we stuck to our digs and soured the relationship... but in the end we made the decision [to go with] what they wanted," Mr Gleeson said.
"We did what we could to try and get them to stay, but I think in some ways there's other things that Newcastle Council has offered them."
Mr Gleeson said he believes any event bringing 25,000 people into one place will put a strain on traffic and accommodation, no matter where it is.
"The things they are promoting saying it's going to be better traffic and better accommodation, I know we've had our problems here with it, but with an event of 25,000 people on one day I think anywhere you go you're going to have some issues basically," he said.
The Maitland business community is also disappointed with the decision, saying the decision seems to have been made without consultation.
Maitland Business Chamber president Michael Maffey said many local businesses rely on patronage associated with the festival.
"The Maitland Business Chamber is extremely disappointed that the decision to move the well known and respected Groovin the Moo Festival to Newcastle was made without any apparent consultation with the local businesses and stakeholders," Mr Maffey said.
"Businesses in the hospitality and accommodation space really gear up to cater for the thousands of people who flock to Maitland for this event, now they have to re-set their business goals and cash flows.
"The business community is gutted by this decision."
A spokesperson for Maitland City Council said they are disappointed to hear the festival won't be stopping in Maitland.
"We are disappointed to learn of Groovin the Moo's decision to relocate from Maitland, where it's been a firm favourite for thousands of locals and visitors alike since 2006," the spokesperson said.
"Despite being a significant economic driver for Maitland, drawing a crowd and fostering community spirit, we understand the challenges currently facing the Australian music festival scene including rising costs, reduced suppliers and changing ticket purchasing trends.
"While the decision to relocate Groovin the Moo is a disappointing one, Maitland City Council offer the organisers our best wishes for the future."
