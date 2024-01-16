The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Maitland women's only triathlon a free chance to try out the sport

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 16 2024 - 6:18pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have you ever wanted to try a triathlon?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.