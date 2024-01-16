Maitland women's only triathlon a free chance to try out the sport

Have you ever wanted to try a triathlon?
If so then get along to Maitland Triathlon Club's "Finish Lines, Not Finish Times", on Sunday, July 21.
This event will be free for all females of all ages with a number of different events and distance options (including teams) available.
Run in conjunction with NSW Triathlon, the event is a chance to try the sport, have some fun and a champagne breakfast afterwards without any commitments or costs.
Maitland Triathlon Club's Michelle Barnes said the club would hold normal club events on the day, but the women's Finish Lines, Not Finish Times event would start separately.
"The majority of our members are men and NSW Triathlon and the club want to change that so that the sport is seen as more attractive to everyone," she said.
"This is an opportunity to come along by yourself or with a friend and give it a try with no commitment and have a bit of fun afterwards with the champagne breakfast.
"As part of a team you can do one leg, two or all three or there are options to do a swim and run or a swim and cycle.
"The emphasis is on having a go, not what time you get."
The day's fun kicks off from 5.30am at Maitland Park on the grassed area adjacent to the Maitland Pool. Entry details are on the club's Facebook page.
Events include: Splash n Dash (2-6yo) - 20m swim, 100m run; Sub Junior (7-9yo) - 100m swim, 2km ride, 500m run; Junior (10-12yo) - 150m swim, 6km kide, 1km run; Intermediate - 250m swim, 12km rRide, 2km run; Senior - 450m swim, 18km ride, 4km run; Aquathlon - 250m swim, 2km run; Aquabike intermediate - 250m swim, 12km bike; or Aquabike senior - 450m swim,18km bike
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.