Dakar Rally: Toby Price fourth on testing stage nine, sixth overall

American rider Ricky Brabec has created a more than seven minute break on Botswana's Ross Branch at the head of the 2024 Dakar Rally after the completion of stage nine.
The Hunter's Toby Price was fourth on the stage, 6m34s behind stage winner French rider Adrien Van Beveren.
However, with Brabac finishing second 32 seconds behind Van Beveren, Price is now 35m12 behind the lead and sixth in the overall standings.
Starting fifth, Price had made up excellent time on the four riders ahead of him, until a small mistake at the 110km mark of the 417km time section, cost the two-time Dakar champion several minutes as he made his way back to the correct route.
Speaking after another gruelling stage through difficult terrain Price said: "Stage nine is done and I'm really happy with how I rode today.
"The terrain was tricky - there were lots of rocks, but in the sun, it made it hard to see properly and judge what was lying ahead.
"I made one small mistake on one WPC and lost some time, but other than that, everything went smoothly. That's one more stage ticked off with three more to go. I'm having fun out there, so everything is good."
Australian Daniel Sanders was 16th on the stage 21m36s behind and is now eighth overall 59m47s behind Brabac.
There are three stages remaining in the 2024 edition of the world's toughest endurance race
Overall standings:
1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 40:53:49
2. Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 41:00:58 +7:09
3. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 41:05:05 +11:16
4. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (CHL), Honda, 41:07:35 +13:46
5. Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, 41:21:51 +28:02
6. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 41:29:01 +35:12
8. Daniel Sanders (AUS), Gogas, 27:47:11 +59:47
