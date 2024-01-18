DAKAR RALLY: Toby Price fifth on penultimate stage, sixth overall

Hunter rider Toby Price finished the penultimate stage of the Dakar Rally in fifth place, all but ending his chances of an overall podium finish.
The two-time champion will start the final stage in sixth place, 47m:59s behind American Ricky Brabac.
Price was unable to make up time on the top three riders, with Botswana's Ross Branch winning the stage by 32 seconds from Brabac, with France's Adrien Van Beveren 3m:17s behind Branch.
Argentinian Luciano Benavides was fourth, 4m:38s off the pace.
Price knows better than most just how difficult completing the world's toughest endurance race is and said he is looking forward to crossing the finish line safely.
"Another day done here at the Dakar, and everything is feeling good," he said after the stage.
"The stones are definitely a challenge to get through, but I didn't make any major navigational mistakes today, there were just a couple of little sections where I had to make a small adjustment.
"That's one more stage ticked off and it brings us closer to the finish, which is a nice feeling. I'm feeling good physically, the bike is good, so I'll look forward to tomorrow and just crossing that finish line safely."
Going into the final stage Brabec leads by 10m:22s from Branch, with Van Beveren (+14:31) third, Chile's Jose Ignacio Cornejo (+38:44) fourth and reigning champion and Price's teammate Argentinian Kevin Benavides (+41:19) fifth.
Australian Daniel Sanders was eighth on stage 11 and is eighth overall, 01h;12m25s behind Brabac.
Overall standings:
1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 49:37:57
2. Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 49:48:19 +10:22
3. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 49:52:28 +14:31
4. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (CHL), Honda, 50:16:41 +38:44
5. Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, 50:19:16 +41:19
6. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 50:25:56 +47:59
8. Daniel Sanders (AUS), Gogas, 27:47:11 +1:12:25
