Your guide to Maitland this weekend - street eats, art and movies

RUTHERFORD
Street Eats is on at Norm Chapman Oval, Rutherford from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, January 19. Come on down to catch up with family and friends over a bite to eat. There will be a variety of food trucks paired with live music.
FILM NIGHT
MAITLAND REGIONAL ART GALLERY
Watch the incredible true story of the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup Michelle Payne, Ride Like a Girl (PG), on the big screen at Maitland Regional Art Gallery on Friday night. The movie starts at 5pm and it is free, but bookings are essential. Visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/ride-like-a-girl-maitland-regional-art-gallery.
SOURDOUGH MASTERCLASS
LUSKINTYRE
Join the team at Tranquil Vale Vineyard as they take you through an exclusive Sourdough Masterclass. Learn how to make bread from scratch with hands-on training and receive your own starter in a jar to take home. The class is on Saturday, January 20. Visit tranquilvale.com.au/sourdough for more information.
HISTORY TALK
EAST MAITLAND
Maitland Beyond Family History will welcome guest speaker Michael Whitty to their event on Saturday, January 20 at The Barracks, 17 Lindesay Street, East Maitland. Mr Whitty is on a mission to visit all 25,630 Commonwealth war graves located around the world on a single-speed bicycle. The talk will start at 11am, with a barbecue lunch at 12.30pm. Cost is $5 and bookings are essential. Contact Mdgs01@tpg.com.au.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MAITLAND REGIONAL ART GALLERY
Free Art Sunday is on again this weekend at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Designed for kids of all ages, the family can get involved and get creative. Each activity takes about 30 minutes to complete and all materials are provided. It's on Sunday, January 21 at 11.15am and 12.30pm. Get to the gallery 15 minutes before start time.
