Cash prizes on offer for the best art works

There's only a few days left to enter the Maitland Art Prize.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The prestigious art competition is offering several cash prizes this year and organisers are hoping artists across the city and beyond will put their best creations forward.
There is a $1500 prize in the youth section and $2000 on offer in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander section. Young people can also vie for the Margaret Sivyer award for an emerging young artist.
There is also prize money up for grabs in the other sections.
Chief steward Amorelle Dempster hoped to have at least 100 art works when entries close at 1pm on Wednesday, January 24.
"The significant prizes on offer are a huge drawcard, especially in the youth section which has a $1500 youth prize and the new category for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander works where the prize will be $2000," she said.
Maitland resident, and internationally renowned artist, Shonah Trescott will judge all of the sections except for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander section.
Ms Trescott is passionate about exploring the intersection of art and science.
Ms Dempster encouraged everybody with a creative flair to enter, saying the competition was for novices as well as professional artists.
More than one art work can be entered in a single section.
Works must have been completed by the artist within the past 2 years.
It costs $15 to enter.
The works will be displayed in the Thomas Morgan Pavilion.
The official opening will be held on Wednesday, February 7 at 6pm.
All entries will be fore sale unless the artist requests for their work to be excluded.
The Hunter River Agriculture & Horticulture Association will take a 20 per cent commission on the sale price of each work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.