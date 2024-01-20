Top five finish for Hunter's Toby Price in 2024Dakar Rally

Hunter rider Toby Price claimed a fop five placing after finishing second to teammate Kevin Benavides on the final stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally.
Price finished one minute behind Benavides, with the result delivering them fifth and fourth place overall respectively behind American Ricky Brabac.
Brabac, the 2020 Dakar winner, claimed his second title from Botswana's Ross Branch (+10m:53s) and French rider Adrien Van Beveren (+12m:25)
After fighting out for the tile on the final stage last year, Benavides and Price were close to the pace all race, but made to many mistakes to challenge the top three.
"For us, it's definitely been a really tough event this year," Price said after the final stage.
"Thankfully, it's always a good result when you can get to the finish line in one piece at the Dakar, and here we are, happy and healthy.
"Looking back over the week, we were never far off the pace, just made a few too many mistakes out there and as you know that can cost some serious time at Dakar.
"The whole Red Bull KTM team have been incredible over the two weeks and have worked so hard. It's a shame we've not been able to reward them with a podium.
"Big credit to the top guys as well, they got it done this year, so congratulations to them."
Australian Daniel Sanders was 12th on the final stage and finished eighth overall, 01h;14m32s behind Brabac.
Overall standings:
1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 51:30:08
2. Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 51:41:01 +10:53
3. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 51:42:33 +12:25
4. Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, 52:08:56 +38:48
5. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 52:15:36 +45:28
8. Daniel Sanders (AUS), Gogas, 27:47:11 +1:12:25
