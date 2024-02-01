Thinking about travelling electric? EV event comes to Maitland

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to own an electric vehicle - how it'd feel, how you would charge it, and what it might cost?
Prospective electric vehicle owners will want to get themselves to Maitland Showground on Sunday, February 25 for Travelling Electric.
The event, hosted by sustainability group Hunter Renew, will give drivers who are new to electric vehicles (EVs) an opportunity to learn more about the practical side of ownership, and get up close and personal with a few vehicles as well.
Event organiser David Dungavell said it's designed for people who don't own an EV at the moment, but would like to learn more about what buying one would mean.
"We do a presentation from one of our members who does own an EV, and then we have a panel discussion where people can ask questions of the panel," Mr Dungavell said.
"Then the last part is we invite everyone to go outside where we will have assembled about 10 to 12 different EVs, and it's an opportunity to chat to the owners and drivers, and find out what that particular EV is like to own, and have a look at the EV itself."
Attendees will be able to sit in the vehicles, open up the boot and ask the owners anything that comes to mind.
"It's a really lovely environment to learn more without any sales pitch or gimmicks that you might get if you tried to buy one," Mr Dungavell said.
"You're just talking to the owners who are local EV owners from Maitland, Newcastle and Cessnock areas."
Mr Dungavell said the speakers will talk about the upfront cost, and lower operating costs over the years.
One main benefit he personally sees is that they produce low emissions.
"If you've got solar panels at home, you can charge your EV off those solar panels and it's a low emissions form of transport," he said.
Travelling Electric, sponsored by Maitland Showground is on Sunday, February 25 at 2pm at the showground's McDonald Pavillion.
The event is free, but tickets are required. Get them at econetworkps.org/event/travelling-electric-2.
