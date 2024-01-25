Surgeons to sopranos: Australia Day honours for Hunter's leading lights

Australia's first Aboriginal surgeon, a leading Hunter winemaker and an Opera Australia principal soprano are among 19 Hunter residents who have been recognised on the Australia Day honours list.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The list of Hunter award recipients includes neighbourhood advocates, health professionals, sports administrators, conservationists and others who have made outstanding contributions to the community.
Ear, nose and throat surgeon Kelvin Kong was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his work in trying to bridge the gap in Aboriginal health outcomes.
Dr Kong has helped lead research and treatment of Aboriginal children with hearing loss.
"Hearing is the foundation of everything for the rest of your life," he told the Newcastle Herald this month after helping perform middle-ear procedures on 20 Indigenous children in one morning at Lingard Private Hospital.
"Hearing is the foundation of learning, speech, your job, your employment prospects."
Conjoint Professor Tracy Dudding-Byth, a senior staff specialist at Hunter New England Health, also was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for her work on rare diseases.
Fellow academic Jenny Gore, the first female laureate professor at University of Newcastle and a visiting professor at Oxford University, received the same honour for her studies into quality and equity in education.
Former Opera Australia singer Jennifer Barnes and her musician husband, Rod, received the Order of Australia Medal for service to the performing arts and the community.
Dr Barnes was principal soprano at Opera Australia from 1997 to 2003 and has performed and directed for Opera Hunter.
She has published research on professional soprano singing and was a long-time voice teacher at the University of Newcastle and at her private music studio.
Rod Barnes co-owned the teaching studio for 40 years and has played in or founded a host of jazz and classical musical groups in Newcastle.
John "Jay" Tulloch, a third-generation vigneron in the Pokolbin family wine business, received an OAM for his industry involvement dating back to the 1960s.
Long-time Stockton community advocate Barbara Whitcher and Eleebana-based Lake Macquarie Landcare Network committee member Winsome Lambkin also received Order of Australia medals.
Wickham's Lucia Wilcox received an OAM for her involvement in Newcastle netball, and Rankin Park's United Protestant Association of NSW former president and life member Louise Buxton was honoured for service to aged care.
Former Newcastle Meals on Wheels secretary William Willis, from Tingira Heights, received an OAM for his long and varied community service, including as a past president of both the Newcastle District Cricket Umpires Association and Newcastle City Mission.
Cessnock's Ellena Morris was recognised with an OAM for her work as head aquatics coach at Special Olympics Australia in the early 2000s and for her long involvement in the Hunter swimming scene.
Margaret Covi, of Hamilton, received her OAM for 22 years of service to Bushwalking NSW and even longer commitment to Watagan Wanderers bushwalking club.
The Upper Hunter co-founder of Little Stroke Warriors, Kylie Facer, and the St Vincent de Paul Society's New Lambton St Therese's Ladies Conference president, Joy Loas, were also among the 503 Australians to receive AOMs.
Tenambit's Dr Ronald Hacker, a public servant involved in researching and managing agricultural environments, received an OAM along with Muswellbrook councillor and Wanaruah Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive De-Anne Douglas.
The late Dermot Skinner, a former Bowls Australia president and Beresfield Bowling Club patron, and Newcastle Anglican Diocese synod member Mr Phillip Weston also were awarded OAMs.
On the Central Coast, OAMs went to Christopher Harper for service to sailing, the late Roy Hazlewood for service to the Anglican Church, and Warren Lupica and Catherine Cole for their involvement in surf lifesaving.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.